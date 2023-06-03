People power saves Cannon Hill

It's been a big week for Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living, which announced the closure of Terang's May Noonan aged care centre as soon as the 18 remaining residents find somewhere elso to live. Families and residents are devastated with the decision. Lyndoch said it had been unable to find a buyer for the centre and with occupancy at less than 50 per cent and a shortage of nurses, it had no choice to announce the closure. Had the community been consulted before the announcement, could people power have been harnessed, helping attract a buyer? Could that still happen?

