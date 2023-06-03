People power saves Cannon Hill

Dear valued subscriber,
Cannon Hill is saved.
The concept of an art gallery being built at the landmark site is dead in the water, according to a report scheduled to be presented at Monday's Warrnambool City Council meeting.
The report, which details the findings of a business case for such a development, ruled the concept not viable. It found a gallery would not attract sufficient patrons to warrant an outlay estimated at an eye-watering $63 million to $73 million.
The projected costs were significantly higher than what had been first mooted - $40m-$50m because the council opted to explore the most complex option of digging a new building into the hill and essentially hiding it, preserving views.
Councillors are being asked to abandon the option and instead look at what could be done to revamp the existing Civic Green site, a worthwhile project.
The last time councillors were asked to vote on this topic a majority controversially decided they wanted a business case on the Cannon Hill idea, rather than adopt an officer's recommendation for a report into the viability of upgrading the current, tired gallery. Some councillors said the city needed to be aspirational.
That sparked a vocal backlash. A 'Save Cannon Hill' campaign was launched and highly visible green 'Hands off Cannon Hill' bumper stickers were quickly distributed.
It's hard to see a majority of councillors ignoring the report and recommendation this time. Should councillors adopt the recommendation, there will be winners on both sides. Campaigners will claim a victory for the people. But the council, by deciding to explore the most expensive option of hiding the building, listened.
It could have pushed on with a business case into the development of a building on top of the hill but instead investigated the feasibility of protecting the space and views. That was a significant step that it was prepared to listen and learn from its experience.
We need our leaders to think outside the square so one of the most liveable regional cities in Australia becomes even better. But the concept, timing and public sentiment was not right. Tightening economic conditions and the absence of grants because both state and federal governments have run out of cash also conspired against the idea.
We don't want our leaders to mark time, we want them to be proactive, to consult, take on feedback and act. But in this case, abandoning the Cannon Hill option is the right decision. The people have spoken.
Police are pleading for motorists to slow down and take extra caution on our region's roads after four young people were killed in a horror crash at Bochara, near Hamilton, last Saturday. The accident has devastated families and the tight-knit community.
It's been a big week for Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living, which announced the closure of Terang's May Noonan aged care centre as soon as the 18 remaining residents find somewhere elso to live. Families and residents are devastated with the decision. Lyndoch said it had been unable to find a buyer for the centre and with occupancy at less than 50 per cent and a shortage of nurses, it had no choice to announce the closure. Had the community been consulted before the announcement, could people power have been harnessed, helping attract a buyer? Could that still happen?
Lyndoch also revealed on Friday its CEO Doreen Power, who was said to be on annual leave since August last year, was no longer with the organisation. A series of our questions were not answered, including whether public funds had been used to pay her for the past nine months or so.
Deakin University is rolling out a new program aimed at keeping teachers in the classroom as rates of burnout rise.
The devil is indeed in the detail. This week state political reporter Ben Silvester unpacked the state budget, discovering regional development has been slashed, angering local councils. Cash for the environment has also been cut. In a startling revelation, the government is spending more money on the racing industry than housing.
It was exciting to announce the winner of our latest Cash Code giveaway with a Warrnambool couple $10,000 better off. Such a nice story.
Flooding is back on the agenda for South Warrnambool residents with the city council beginning consultation about flood maps and levels.
Warrnambool's new library and learning hub received an international award this week.
A south-west Aboriginal elder says "nothing will change" if the Indigenous Voice to Parliament goes through in the referendum later this year.
We might be in tough economic times but that is not stopping a new country clothing store opening in Warrnambool. In other business news, Cobden's hotel leases are on the move.
My favourite photo of the week is above. Photographer Sean McKenna captured the stunning image at Moyjil (Point Ritchie).
Until next week, stay safe.
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
