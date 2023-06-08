A Dennington fitness trainer has challenged herself to do more than 3000 push-ups this month to raise money for charity.
Meaghan Twyford, from Belfast Aquatics, is taking part in the Push-Up Challenge which promotes physical fitness while also raising awareness for mental health.
It's Ms Twyford's third year in a row taking part in the challenge, having first started in 2021.
"We were in COVID lockdown and I'm a personal trainer so I was like 'I've got to do something'," she told The Standard.
Ms Twyford is the captain of the Belfast Aquatics team this year which has completed 5412 push-ups across its seven members so far.
The team has raised $330 to go towards various charities such as Lifeline South West Victoria.
Ms Twyford said they were aiming to pitch in $1000 to the cause by its end on June 23.
"Most of the people who are participating are donating too," she said.
"And it promotes health and fitness."
Ms Twyford said a large aspect of the challenge was to make it fun, which is why she's done some of her push-ups at the Warrnambool breakwater.
The project challenges participants to do a certain number of push-ups every day, corresponding to a mental health statistic.
Participants were tasked with 130 push-ups on day two, which is the average number of calls Lifeline receives an hour.
"Every day's different and you get Sunday off to recover," Ms Twyford said.
