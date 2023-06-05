The south-west recorded a warmer May than usual, despite increased rainfall.
Although Australia had its second-driest May since national records began in 1900, parts of the country's south were met with heavier rain due to Tropical Cyclone Ilsa.
Warrnambool recorded 96 millimetres, the most seen in a month since November last year.
The city saw mean temperatures between 7.8 and 15.4 degrees, about two degrees higher than average over the past 20 years.
Warrnambool had a monthly low of 0.6 degrees on Saturday the 13th, only to hit its high of 20 degrees the following day.
Port Fairy saw an mean low of 9.2 degrees and a high of 16.2, warmer than Warrnambool but average for the town in May.
The town received 87.8mm of rain throughout the month, over 18mm more than usual.
Further north, Hamilton was slightly drier than normal, seeing 52.8mm of rain against a 40-year average of 54.6mm.
Portland was the wettest in the region, receiving rainfall on all but four days last month and recording 123.4mm.
The town faced the worst of the extreme winds that battered the south-west in early May, seeing wind gusts as high as 91 kilometres an hour early morning on Wednesday, June 3.
The wind speed matched Portland's record for strongest gusts in the month of May, with the same speed measured in 2021.
Looking forward, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting warmer than usual daytime temperatures throughout almost all of Australia this month.
Bureau of Meteorology extended prediction technical lead Catherine Ganter said there was a high chance of below average rainfall, particularly in the country's south.
"Southern areas have at least twice the normal chance of winter rainfall falling in the bottom 20 per cent of records," she said.
Ms Ganter said with drier conditions forecast, the risk of frost during winter was heightened for inland areas.
"Even though average minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual this winter, there will still be times of cold wintry conditions," she said.
"This can increase the frost risk when there are still nights that are clear of cloud cover."
