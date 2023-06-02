I've always appreciated how they always seem to get a massive jump in the first quarter.- Elisha Sobey
Merrivale A grade netball coach Elisha Sobey understands her side must find a way to overcome mighty Nirranda this season to go one better and clinch a second Warrnambool and District league premiership in five years.
But it hasn't stopped the Tigers' mentor from appreciating the consistency and ruthlessness from the Blues over a long period of time, crediting Lisa Arundell's group for the way they start and finish matches with such ferocity.
She ultimately says it is what her side must do more regularly to climb the mountain again.
"I do take my hat off to them (Nirranda), they come off the blocks really well and even against the lower sides," she said.
"It looks as if they've got it drilled into their brains over a period of time to not take notice too much on the scoreboard and to really just focus on their game.
"I've always appreciated how they always seem to get a massive jump in the first quarter, which is what I'd love to do with our group moving forward."
The Tigers, who sit second on the table behind the undefeated reigning premiers, are seeking a four-quarter effort against Russells Creek at Mack Oval.
"We always seem to have an awesome second and third quarter but it's now trying to make sure we start games strongly and finish them strongly regardless of who we're playing," she said.
"It's just about trying to fit the puzzle together at the right time of the year."
