The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Making most of tough weather

By Corey McLaren
Updated June 2 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Allwood with his winning Tiger Trout from the Warrnambool and District Angling Club's Lake Purrumbete competition on Sunday. Picture supplied
Chris Allwood with his winning Tiger Trout from the Warrnambool and District Angling Club's Lake Purrumbete competition on Sunday. Picture supplied
Scott Gray's trout from the Merri River.
Scott Gray's trout from the Merri River.

Offshore fishing was non existent this past week due to big swells and bad winds so anglers have made the most of it this and targeted trout, Redfin and the bream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.