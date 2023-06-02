A decision to wander across to the old Botanic Park greyhound track some 50 years ago kick-started Lorraine Finn's love affair with the sport.
The long-time Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club volunteer, who still helps out in its shop four days a week, was recognised with the Greyhound Racing Victoria Marg Thomas Trophy for outstanding contribution to the sport this week.
Finn, who turns 82 later this month, has held numerous roles including on committees and has washed coloured coats and dogs' jackets, handed apples out at the gate for diabetes awareness, organised morning teas for trials and decorated the club for special events.
"We lived opposite Botanic Park and they used to race on a Saturday afternoon and I said to my husband 'who would go and watch those stupid dogs running around there chasing that thing?", she said. "Then I went one day and thought 'this is good'. They're beautiful animals; they're the best I reckon."
Finn, whose husband of 59 years Kevin is a long-time greyhound trainer, said the statewide award was special.
"You don't do this voluntary work to get something like that," she said.
"When you do wow, it's tremendous. I went up to the (Warrnambool) greyhound track and had dinner.
"The boss, Craig (Monigatti), said 'are you coming up to have dinner?' You may as well' and I did and the family came with me.
"Everything happened - the big screen came on and here's my face, unfortunately, on the screen and people speaking. It was really nice.
"Dustin Drew substituted for me down in Melbourne at Sandown and he picked up the prize and spoke on my behalf."
Finn - a mother-of-two, grandmother-of-two and great grandmother-of-two, said watching their own greyhounds have success was special.
"Our family is a part-owner of a greyhound called Untapped and she won the Sandown Cup last year," said said.
"It was really exciting. She's won a lot of good races and she's trained by Dustin Drew and he's a local out at Koroit."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.