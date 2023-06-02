Mortlake senior coach Lachlan Wareham says the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club can cause plenty of damage if it can keep its list together next season.
The highly-regarded all-rounder is set to take on the reins as the solo coach alongside Steve Blacker as his assistant for season 2023-24, in a re-jig of the leadership structure with evergreen champion Todd Lamont to remain as captain but relinquish the coaching.
"It's going to be a very similar set-up, Todd will take a step back and I'll take training on now but not much has really changed from a club perspective," Wareham said. "Stevie Blacker has come onboard to help out, he's got a lot of cricket knowledge and he'll help me a fair bit."
Wareham said the Cats, a surprise packet in their first season in the association with a semi-final appearance, were confident in their list and the direction of the playing group.
"We'll look to retain players and hopefully bring a few new players on board. We haven't really lost anyone, we've gained a few like Will Kain and a few of those local boys who've been up north so you bring back a few of those boys and that bolsters us up," he said.
"Realistically we weren't our strongest last year but if we can keep everyone together we'll be looking good. We'll keep ticking along and hopefully pick up a few more."
He added the club, its members and playing group enjoyed the first season since crossing from South West Cricket.
"It was bloody good, it's a great competition and it was a good change and we needed it," he said.
