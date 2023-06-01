Public help wanted to identify three people

Warrnambool police are trying to identify three people who may be able to assist with inquiries into a theft-related incident.
A police spokesman said the theft from a shop took place on April 29 and Victoria Police have released images of people who may be able to help officers.
"If you can assist to identify these people, please contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and reference the incident number 230157374," he said..
A quantity of cash was handed to the Warrnambool police station that was dropped by someone at the Bargain Buys store on Liebig Street in Warrnambool.
"If you believe the money is yours, please contact the property officer at the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 and provide them with details about the amount of money, the denominations and when the money was lost," the spokesman said.
"We are hopeful we can return it to the owner."
