Police seek help from the public in hunt for wanted man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Port Fairy district man Billy-Jo Heard.
Investigators have released an image of 43-year-old Mr Heard in the hope someone can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights this person or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Mr Heard appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during April 2017 when he was jailed for five months.
He was arrested after a one kilometre foot chase across paddocks.
His charges included assaulting police.
He was at that time already on a corrections order but had not completed any of his work hours.
