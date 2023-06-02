HUGGING her children goodbye at Colombo airport, Krishani Arumadura consoled herself with the thought they would soon be reunited in Australia.
With a dream to become an internationally-qualified chef and a better life for her family, the Sri Lankan resident and her husband Sajaan Fernando flew to Melbourne in February 2020, planning to send for their children as soon as they were settled.
Leaving nine-year-old son Sejaan and six-year-old daughter Siluni in their grandparents' care back home in Panadura city for what they expected would be a few short months was a sacrifice the couple was prepared to make for the chance of a fresh start in a new country.
They never imagined it would be nearly three agonizing years before they would hug their children again.
Just one month after arriving in Australia as the couple were settling into their new life in Warrnambool, and just one class into Krishani's hospitality course, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Their dreams turned into nightmares as lockdowns and travel bans conspired to keep the close-knit family apart for what seemed an eternity.
Daily video calls on their WhatsApp 'Happy Families' group became the lifeline that bound them together for two years and nine months. As their children grew, celebrated birthdays and cultural milestones, Krishani and Sajaan looked on from afar, desperate to be together. The moment finally came on December 17 last year when the children's visas for Australia were granted.
But it was only when Krishani stepped off the plane at Colombo on Christmas Day and into the arms of a much taller Sejaan and Siluni that she knew the ordeal was over.
Now with their family united and happily ensconced in Warrnambool, Krishani and Sajaan believe the sacrifice and separation was worth it.
Krishani, 39, is living her dream as a qualified chef at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club, Sajaan, 40, runs a successful cleaning business and the children have settled into school life at Brauer College and Merrivale Primary.
A boisterous border collie pup called Bludo now completes the family and their application for permanent residency in Australia is in the final stages of approval.
In a nod to the WhatsApp group that kept her family connected during the pandemic, among Krishani's next goals is to set up her own eatery to be called the Happy Family Café.
Without the support of the Warrnambool community, however, the couple say they may have never found the strength and courage to hold on to their dreams.
"We have always felt most welcomed," says Sajaan.
His wife agrees. "We want to thank all of the Warrnambool people for encouraging us and treating us the same as everyone else," she says. "They all believed in us."
There were days of overwhelming sadness, struggling at work to hide her tears and days during the height of the pandemic when she feared she may never see her children again. "Mentally it was very difficult. I felt lonely and sad, but I kept thinking, 'I'm doing it for my family'."
When a positive outlook, meditation and medication weren't enough to get her through, Krishani says she drew strength from the kindness of those around her.
She fondly recalls her first job as a cleaner at Merrivale Primary School during the pandemic.
"The school always treated me as though I was family. They gave me a lot of courage," says Krishani, who treasures the hand-written thank-you letters from pupils to whom she helped teach a little Sri Lankan.
Both were highly experienced in the corporate field back in Sri Lanka; Krishani in telecommunications and Sajaan in utilities. But with those jobs in short supply in the early days of the pandemic, they turned to the obvious: cleaning.
With no prior experience, they consulted YouTube to learn the trade and quickly established a reputation for their high standard of work.
With social media reviews and word of mouth helping to spread the word, Sajaan's lockdown job has evolved into a full-time commercial and residential cleaning business. "Sajaan got very positive comments on Facebook for his cleaning," says Krishani. "From there he got the courage to start his own business." Although the entire community has rallied to support Krishani and her family, it was the late Clinton Baulch and his wife Jacquie who Krishani credits for their exceptional kindness.
"When Sajaan and I started cleaning their house, Clinton told us that he was always willing to do anything to help us to get the kids back. He said if we needed help to write letters, with sponsorships or references he would always be willing to help," she recalls.
Despite the COVID restrictions, Krishani pursued her hospitality studies online from Melbourne's Altec College, completing her certificates 3 and 4 in commercial cookery and ultimately her diploma in hospitality management.
For six months she worked to gain experience at Simon's Waterfront restaurant and Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel.
When she took up an invitation from chef and her husband's old school friend from Sri Lanka, Tharanga Fernando to join him at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club, Krishani couldn't have been happier.
"It's like a blessing to work there. They are like a family," she says, recalling the welcome home party her workmates surprised her with when her children arrived in Warrnambool in January.
"I didn't have the words to express how much it means to me to have the opportunity to join them.
"They have given me the freedom to create things and research recipes. I wanted to make the best menu in Warrnambool."
Krishani and Sajaan say without the influence of their friend Tharanga, they may well have made their home in Melbourne rather than Warrnambool.
"Without him we wouldn't have known about Warrnambool."
Krishani has an uncle in Melbourne but when Tharanga spruiked the charms of his adopted home of Warrnambool and enticed his cricketing mate Sajaan with the chance to play local cricket, it wasn't long before the couple were convinced.
"We came to Warrnambool and had a look. It took only about a week before we decided to stay," Krishani recalls.
Finding a place to live took a little longer. Enjoying the hospitality of their friend Tharanga, it took about three months to secure their west Warrnambool rental home.
Sajaan, who in 1999 snared the under-19 trophy as Sri Lanka's top wicket-taker, joined the Grassmere association's Wangoom Cricket Club in his first season in town and played one match with Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club North Warrnambool Eels last season.
The bowling specialist hopes to line up with Southern Titans next summer, the team his brother Pubudu Fernando has played with on seasonal visits to the city.
In the meantime Krishani is tipping it won't be long before her children take up sporting memberships, further cementing their place in the Warrnambool community they now consider home.
"It's a very peaceful place, the people are very friendly and it's a good place to bring up the kids," Krishani says.
"My country is beautiful, but the political situation has changed. Here we are much better off financially, there are more career opportunities for the children and we can do things we couldn't do in Sri Lanka.
"In Australia my dreams can become a reality."
