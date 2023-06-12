It started out as something to drive around the paddock but after countless hours - and dollars - Glenn Watts' new-look Valiant is turning heads.
Glenn bought the Valiant wagon about five years ago intending to flip it but the plan changed when his wife Faye came home from work and saw it, thinking he'd bought it for her.
"My husband years ago bought me a wagon. I just loved it, drove it until it fell apart," she said.
"When we first got it, we drove it around the paddock like we were Ma and Pa Kettle.
"Then we decided to do it up. I never dreamed we would do this. If you're going to do it, do it properly.
"My dad had a Valiant, my brother had a Valiant. Glenn's family grew up with Valiants, so we've married and we both like Valiants. There's no filter."
The pandemic lockdowns gave them plenty of spare time to spend in their Yambuk shed.
At first glance, it looked like it was in good condition but when they stripped it back found there was rust "everywhere". "Glenn's cut complete panels out, had to refabricate," Faye said.
And when they changed the colour from the factory original Crystal Turquoise to black, they decided to change "everything".
The 1977 CL Valiant now has a VH front on it, and a 360 motor from the CJ model under the hood.
It's bizarre. In the middle of all the shelling, someone is making these.- Glenn Watts
Almost everything on the car has been changed to match the spraypainters' "immaculate" mirror-finish black paintwork - including the number plate. The AC/DC fans keep the show plate "BACK IN BLCK" on it when it's parked in the shed.
When the stickers for the wheels and seatbelts that they ordered arrived, they were surprised to see a postage stamp from Ukraine on it.
"It's bizarre," Glenn said. "In the middle of all the shelling, someone is making these."
Having put the finishing touches to the car in March, the couple took it to the Chrysler on the Murray event where it won the best wagon category.
It was also selected as the top Australia car and the second highest point scorer in the entire show.
Their Valiant was only pipped for the top points at the Chrysler car show by a restored 1934 Chrysler Roadstar - a similar car selling recently in American for $5 million. This weekend it won best wagon in show at Bendigo.
Glenn's next restoration project is the Charger he bought when he was 16 which he plans to return it to its original condition.
He also has plans to take his '68 VE Valiant out onto the drag tracks next year.
The racing track is not new to Glenn who has more than 30 years of speedway experience having started when he was 16. In 2017 he was crowned the Victorian champion of wingless sprintcars.
The couple plan to take the Valiant on the back of a trailer to car shows for a year before venturing out onto the open road.
"It'll be Sundays when the sun's shining, we'll take it out and park near no one so we don't get dents," Faye said.
"I'm not spending all that money for it to just sit in the shed."
They said they were lucky to get most of the work done locally with help from BJM Panels in Portland, Mark Unwin Auto Trim, Warrnambool Automotive and Brake, Extreme Powder Coasting, Tintworx Kustom Shop, Ross Johnson Autos, The Tyre Factory, AA Vinneys Metal Polishers and Rod Shop.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
