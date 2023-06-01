A host of star names will sit on the sidelines this weekend as several Warrnambool and District league clubs battle key injuries.
Kolora-Noorat has been dealt an injury blow for its vitally important clash against Allansford at home on Saturday, with playing-coach Nick Bourke out of the side after dislocating his shoulder in the dying stages of last week's loss.
But there is some good news for the Power with the side to regain stars Lucas Boyd, Ben Moloney and Sam Uwland for the must-win match.
Allansford, meanwhile, has confirmed one change at this stage for its crucial clash away against the Power, with hard-nosed midfielder-forward Taylan Jones to return to the team, replacing prized recruit Brad Bull who is out long-term with a leg injury sustained in the loss against Russells Creek last round.
Cats coach Tim Nowell said the youngster had been impressive since being dropped down to the reserves and would add some grunt and speed to the forward mix.
"He'll come in and fill his role, he missed a few weeks and has played some really good footy and responded well, so we're excited to give him an opportunity," he said.
"We may only have one change at this stage. We're sweating on another of our key players but we'll give everyone as long as possible to prove their fitness so we probably won't know at this stage until late Friday."
Russells Creek has received a significant boost as it prepares for a huge test against undefeated Merrivale, with the club confirming experienced defender Lachlan Edwards will come back in.
The playing assistant has missed the past two matches through work commitments with the Western Bulldogs but will provide significant leadership against a Tigers forward line firing on all cylinders.
South Rovers are set to make two changes for the clash against the Dogs, with Alex White to miss with a quad strain while important leader Trent Harman is unavailable for the next two matches.
Lions mentor Tim Condon said key defender Josh Harvey would return to bolster the backline while the experienced Craig Britten is also locked in to play.
"We've got a few players close but not quite, but at this stage that'll be it in terms of changes," he said.
"Craig's a good kick so we're looking forward to getting him back to play up forward and Josh has been holding down the backline well all season. Those changes gives us a bit more flexibility with someone like Jaxen Dalton to play a bit more ruck."
Panmure will make three changes as it navigates through injuries, with coach Chris Bant confirming vice-captain Brad Gedye (leg) and Wil Fleming (ankle) will miss the clash against Timboon Demons. Important midfielder Wilbur Pomorin is unavailable and is also out.
The Bulldogs have reinforcements with impressive ruckman Rylan Rattley, the experienced Matt Colbert and Liam Lyons to come into the team.
Timboon Demons have lost playing coach Marcus Hickey as he battles through some niggles, alongside Isaiah Arundell.
Craig Dower and Tom Marshalsea return to the Demons' line up.
Nirranda is still weighing up a number of options for the clash against Old Collegians, but confirmed Reece Holwell would miss with a concussion.
Old Collegians have confirmed Bailey Brooks will miss a few weeks with a lingering finger injury, while Tom Kennedy is unavailable for the match.
The Warriors have brought in Jake Bateman and Jayden Cleaver as replacements.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Evans, J.Brooks
HB: O.Curran, L.Tebble, T.McKenzie
C: J.Dillon, J.Moloney, E.Lee
HF: D.Barbary
F: D.Vick, C.Kavanagh, R.O'Connor
R: F.Beasley, T.Glennen, J.Wallace
Int: C.Scanlon, T.Beasley, M.Wyss, B.Moloney, T.Henderson, P.Baker
Allansford Seniors
B: T.Membrey, B.Lee, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Hunger, B.Edge, A.Gordon
C: R.Swan, B.Williams, K.Jans
HF: T.Jones, C.Day, C.McLean
F: M.Gristede, R.Hare, F.Gleeson
R: B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson, Z.Mungean
Int: L.Read, K.Gristede, D.Chapman
Dennington Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: J.Keen, J.Baker, L.Pearson
HB: T.Fitzgerald, L.Campbell-Gavin, T.Lee
C: J.Noonan, J.Heffernan, E.Dowd
HF: T.Noonan, T.Noonan, J.Turner
F: L.McKane, B.Thornton, J.Dwyer
R: J.Hamilton, J.Garner, T.Duynhoven
Int: N.Alexandrou, B.Barton, J.Kelson, B.Baker
South Rovers Seniors
B: J.Morton, R.Hehir, T.Bishop
HB: B.Oates, S.Wilde, J.Harvey
C: K.Lenehan, J.Higgins, M.Edwards
HF: B.Bushell, J.Bell, B.Fedley
F: T.Ryan, B.Turland, C.Britten
R: S.Williams, J.Dalton, J.Fedley
Int: L.King, D.Dews, B.Goodall
Timboon Demons Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: H.Stansfield, C.Dower, L.Smith
HB: C.Trotter, S.Newey, L.Alsop
C: O.Stansfield, L.Rosolin, A.Hunt
HF: B.Harding, K.Delaney, N.Deppeler
F: T.Marshallsea, T.Hunt, T.Thorburn
R: B.Newey, S.Negrello, M.Wallace
Int: E.White, S.Harkness, B.Matthews, C.McKenzie
Panmure Seniors
B: D.Moloney, J.Parsons, T.Wright
HB: L.Kew, Z.Reeves, M.Colbert
C: T.Murnane, L.McLeod, L.Gavin
HF: L.Lyons, J.Dalton, Z.Ledin
F: H.Turnham, N.Keane, C.Bant
R: H.Searle, T.Gardiner, S.Mahony
Int: J.Moloney, R.Rattley, J.Norton, D.Bourke
Old Collegians Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: S.Walker, N.Forth, J.Cust
HB: J.Creed, H.Hall, W.Owen
C: N.Wallace, D.Gleeson
HF: J.O'Flynn, I.Williams
F: H.White, J.Lucas, J.Zippel
R: J.Brooks, T.Lewis, C.Barby
Int: F.Williamson-Loft, J.Bateman, P.Lawler, J.Quick
Nirranda Seniors
B: C.Wagstaff, D.Philp, L.Weel
HB: J.Couch, J.Stacey, B.Poole
C: L.Irving, D.Willsher, J.Paulin
HF: H.Giblin, J.Lee, J.Primmer
F: J.Matheson, I.Stephens, D.Lees
R: R.Holwell, J.Walsh, J.Willsher
Int: B.Harkness, J.Irving, M.Primmer
Merrivale Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Finlayson, L.MacKley, D.Burns
HB: L.Edwards, T.Wason, J.Edwards
C: L.McLeod, P.Brady, J.Brown
HF: T.Smith, S.Brady, T.Boyle
F: X.Short, D.Herbertson, G.McLeod
R: D.Morris, P.Chatfield, T.Lovett
Int: J.Chatfield, B.Hewett, S.Grinter, C.Mifsud
Merrivale Seniors
B: A.Campbell, S.Doukas, W.Lenehan
HB: C.Britton, E.Barker, S.Barnes
C: H.Owen, B.Hancocks, T.Stephens
HF: J.Brooks, J.Neave, S.Gleeson
F: D.Weir, J.Wilson, M.Hausler
R: M.Sandow, T.Porter, J.Porter
Int: Z.Neave, R.Barling, B.Bell, C.Rix
