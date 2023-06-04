The Standard
Caramut Western Hotel on the market for $450,000

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 4 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Owner Kahl Murphy is putting the popular Caramut Western Hotel on the market after eight years. The hotel is popular with grey nomads, with free camping out the back.
The historic Caramut Western Hotel - a drawcard for grey nomads in their caravans - is on the market.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

