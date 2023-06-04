The historic Caramut Western Hotel - a drawcard for grey nomads in their caravans - is on the market.
Owner Kahl Murphy said the original pub was built in the 1890s but burnt down in 1933 before being rebuilt on the site in 1936.
Located 35 minutes from both Hamilton and Warrnambool, he said GPS brought a lot of travellers from the Great Ocean Road past the pub. "We get a lot of coffees in the afternoon as well, a lot of bus trips," he said.
While the pub has a loyal clientele, the hotel is also a magnet for grey nomads and WikiCampers, with about 14 groups a week taking advantage for the offer to park their vans out the back for free.
"They support the pub by coming in and buying a drink or staying in for a meal, it's entirely up to them," he said.
"Camping is free out the back, as long as they're self-contained.
"They're more than welcome to use the toilet facilities in the pub during our open hours."
Mr Murphy, who took over the pub eight years ago, said it was time to move on.
"It's been really good. Very challenging. Long hours obviously but you get the rewards out of it in the end," he said.
"You get out what you put in really."
Before the pandemic they were doing between 450 to 500 meals a week - something he had built up from probably about 70 to 100 when he took over.
"We do about 350 meals a week now," he said.
"We're slowly getting back up to where we were."
Mr Murphy said owning a pub during the COVID-19 pandemic was "very challenging".
"We got through a couple years of COVID and we're still trying to come out the other side of that," he said.
"Business is picking up. It's getting better every week."
Mr Murphy - a chef by trade from Hamilton - said he always had a 10-year plan. And now, eight years into it, he said it was time to "get the ball rolling" on his next step.
"Whether it sells in three weeks or three years, you never know," he said.
"No point trying to get out when you want to get out, things never work out that way."
Mr Murphy said he was happy to help out potential new owners if he can until they get on their feet.
He said he lives at the back of the pub where old accommodation rooms have been converted into a four-bedroom home.
Falk and Co Real Estate agent Gary Attrill said the property was expected to fetch about $450,000.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
