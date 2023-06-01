The Standard
GWV Rebels teams: Anabelle Glossop to debut, Flynn Penry named for return on Sunday against Gippsland Power

By Nick Creely
June 1 2023 - 7:01pm
Terang Mortlake's Anabelle Glossop will make her GWV Rebels debut on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Terang Mortlake's Anabelle Glossop will make her GWV Rebels debut on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Exciting Terang Mortlake product Annabelle Glossop will make her Coates Talent League debut on Sunday morning for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels after overcoming an injury sustained through the pre-season.

