Exciting Terang Mortlake product Annabelle Glossop will make her Coates Talent League debut on Sunday morning for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels after overcoming an injury sustained through the pre-season.
The Warrnambool-based teenager, who also has a strong cricket background, has been in electric form for the Bloods' under 18 girls team, kicking 17 goals from six matches in the Western Victoria Female Football League this season.
She will make her debut at Dandenong's Shepley Oval against the Gippsland Power, with fellow south-west players Maggie Johnstone (South Warrnambool), Alysha Ralston (Warrnambool), Jessica Rentsch (Hamilton), Lily Jenkins (Warrnambool) and Grace Schrama (South Warrnambool) also named.
Rebels' girls coach Sally Riley said Glossop deserved an opportunity.
"Annabelle impressed in pre-season trial games with her game sense and skill but unfortunately injured her knee so missed a few months of training," she said.
"Given she was injured she remained committed to travel from Warrnambool every Wednesday to continue her development through education sessions and rehab.
"We have given her time to complete her rehab, play consistent matches at local level and gain confidence in herself and we believe she is ready to step up to put on a Rebels jumper."
The Rebels have also confirmed their boys team for the weekend against the Power, with the match to be played immediately after the girls at 1pm.
Cobden product Flynn Penry will return to the side with a bye with their APS Geelong Grammar side opening up the opportunity.
Penry will play alongside a stack of south-west talent with Reggie Mast (Warrnambool), Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), Harry Keast (North Warrnambool Eagles), Rhys Unwin (Cobden), Connor Byrne (Koroit), Mitch Lloyd (Koroit), George Stevens (South Warrnambool) and Wil Rantall (South Warrnambool) all named.
Talent operations lead Brooke Brown said the group was excited for the challenge against the Power after a stirring win against Tasmanian Devils last weekend.
"Our boys were super, they found that when you can play good decent basic team football you will certainly reap the rewards," she said.
"We were wayward kicking for goal, I think we hit the post four times, but to only keep them to five points after three-quarter-time was an outstanding effort by our boys."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.