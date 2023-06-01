EXPERIENCED rower Aaron Skinner is bound for Europe.
The Nestles Rowing Club competitor, who has been on the water since 2005, will compete at the Global Games in France.
It is the world's largest sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment and is run every four years.
More than 50 countries will contest 10 sports in Vichy from June 4-10.
A team of four rowers has been selected to represent Australia at the Global Games. It will compete in various on water and indoor rowing events across four days in team and individual events. Skinner has competed in 16 consecutive national rowing championships, which is a record for any Australian rower.
Earlier this year he won a gold medal in the coxed mixed four with rowers from NSW and Queensland.
