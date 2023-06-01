The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Nestles Rowing Club's Aaron Skinner to compete in 2023 Global Games in France

Updated June 1 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles rower Aaron Skinner will race overseas. Picture supplied
Nestles rower Aaron Skinner will race overseas. Picture supplied

EXPERIENCED rower Aaron Skinner is bound for Europe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.