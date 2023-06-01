The city's new library is the recipient of two prestigious international architecture awards.
The Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre has received the Architizer A+Awards jury winner in the libraries category with judges selecting it above projects in the United States of America, Taiwan, France, Canada and China.
It was also named the popular choice winner in the architecture and learning category.
The $20.25 million facility opened on Kepler Street in October. Warrnambool City Council acting mayor Max Taylor said it was a major achievement for the town to be recognised on a global platform.
"What we have with the new library and learning centre is a 21st century addition to our skyline of iconic buildings, joining structures such as the silver ball and the T&G clocktower in forming part of our identity as a city," Cr Taylor said.
"It's a place the local community has instantly embraced and years from now it will be hard to imagine what Warrnambool was like without it."
The facility was designed by Kosloff Architects.
"Their bold architectural vision has been executed masterfully by A.W. Nicholson and the many tradespeople involved and now everyone can enjoy the benefits," Cr Taylor said.
Kosloff Architecture director Julian Kosloff said it was amazing for the library to be recognised internationally.
"These buildings don't come together without a remarkable team effort and it's testament to a really strong stakeholder engagement process," he said.
"We really believe in crafting buildings to context so when the building is received with such acceptance within the community, we feel like we've done our job."
The library is a partnership between the council, the Victorian Government and South West TAFE.
The library is also shortlisted for an Australian Interior Design Award and three AIA Victorian Architectural Awards, with the winners to be announced in June.
