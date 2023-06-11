Conversation flowed freely at Warrnambool's first chatty cafe gathering on Thursday as new friendships were formed.
About 14 people attended the first meeting including retirees, those who were new to Warrnambool and single people, held at Warrnambool's Tilly Divine cafe.
Volunteer facilitator Renee Killen said she was happy with how the event went and looked forward to welcoming more community members of all ages in the coming weeks.
The informal regular meetings help people stay connected, reduce social isolation and improve mental health.
"I like the idea of the chatty cafe because people just want to be listened to. They really just want someone to talk to and hear their story," Ms Killen said.
The initiative's focus is to bring people from all walks of life together in comfortable safe social venues to have a chat.
She said there were similar initiatives overseas and across Australia, including one held at Port Fairy Community House.
Ms Killen posed the idea of a Chatty Cafe to the community via social media in April and couldn't believe the public interest, support and enthusiasm it attracted.
She was pleased to attract a good turnout and said the event achieved exactly what it set out to do.
"There was some ladies who were lonely and had been disconnected and didn't know where to go to make that connection with people," she said.
"As I was leaving I noticed there was a couple of women talking out the front so it's done what it intended to do.
"There was a lot of retired people, there was someone who house sits and travels around and single women," Ms Killen said.
One Warrnambool resident said she attended to find people she could get along with, have a good time and make new friends.
"If you're not a local or from different area it's hard to meet people," she said. "I've been in Warrnambool for a while but I haven't got the contacts yet or family."
Another woman who has social anxiety was pleased she pushed herself to attend.
"I know Renee and sent her a good luck text today and said I couldn't make it - I could," she said.
"I had to push myself to come here. It's been great.
"It's making that first step. I thought 'no come out, see what it's all about, support it' and it's been great."
The chatty cafe runs every Thursday including school holidays from 9.30am to 10.30am.
The weekly event is free to attend. Participants can purchase their own drink if they wish, but they are under no obligation to.
