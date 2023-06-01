The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool MND fun run started in honour of Rob Duncan

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Duncan family with representatives from King's College, Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club and the Presbyterian Church who are organising this weekend's MND fun run.
The Duncan family with representatives from King's College, Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club and the Presbyterian Church who are organising this weekend's MND fun run.

Saturday's fun run along Warrnambool's foreshore is more than just a community event, it is also a personal journey for the Duncan family to remember the husband and father they lost to motor neurone disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.