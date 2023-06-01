Saturday's fun run along Warrnambool's foreshore is more than just a community event, it is also a personal journey for the Duncan family to remember the husband and father they lost to motor neurone disease.
The inaugural MND fun run was held just months after losing Rob, and more than 180 people participated raising about $7000 for MND Victoria.
King's College, Presbyterian Church and Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club are teaming up for the event again on Saturday.
"People can come and run or walk two kilometres, five kilometres or 10 km from the surf club," Liz Duncan said.
"Our hearts go out to people that have been touched by the disease, who have lost somebody or who are going through it now, that hasn't diminished at all.
"The longer it has been since losing Rob, the more we've had time to reflect on what a horrific journey it really was.
"And just how fast he deteriorated, and how quickly life changed for him from being well and healthy to being completely incapacitated."
Mrs Duncan said that within four or five months of being diagnosed he was in a powered wheelchair.
She said that grief for the family and especially her children, who have lost their dad, was different each year but continued support of community, clubs, church and school was so important.
"We want to celebrate the fact that we can run. We live in a really beautiful part of the world and those of us that are fit and well shouldn't take it for granted," she said.
"If you can then you should. It's a way of living intentionally and with gratitude for this beautiful but fragile life we have."
Registrations open at 8.30am and close at 9am.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
