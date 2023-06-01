A south-west Aboriginal elder claims "nothing will change" if the Indigenous Voice to Parliament goes through in the referendum later this year.
Peek Wurrung Elder Uncle Rob Lowe spoke at a Deakin Warrnambool panel along with other members of the Aboriginal community.
Mr Lowe said the Voice reminded him of the 1967 Australian Aboriginals Referendum, which changed the law to consider Aboriginal people as part of the Australian population.
"And all of a sudden we got this right by Parliament saying 'now we accept Indigenous people as Australians'. And we got nothing," he said.
"When we were given an apology by the prime minister, what did it do? Nothing. Never changed nothing.
"What happened the day before that apology still happened the day after.
"This referendum is up to the individuals, you can vote however you want. But for me, it will make no difference. Nothing will change."
Manager of Indigenous inclusion at Deakin University, Tom Molyneux, said there had been "a few false dawns" for law changes to improve Aboriginal rights.
"Great promises were made and they have been undermined," he said.
"That's actually why I really support this version that is currently being worked towards.
"It will be subject to legislation that the government of the day can choose to make, which is both a weakness and a strength.
"If we find something about it that's not working, we're not locked into a specific model of that voice that doesn't function."
Shane Keogh, from Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative, said he was of a strong belief Aboriginal representation was needed within Parliament.
"We can't give up trying, even if we get it wrong this time," he said.
"We've had it wrong in the past, let's keep on trying to get it right."
