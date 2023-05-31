A Brauer College student and teacher were found by a police helicopter early Thursday morning after being reported missing.
It's understood there were 19 year eight students and three teachers involved in activities on Wednesday night at Dunkeld.
The campers split into two groups to take part in a challenge on a dirt track near Cassidy Gap Road and Wannon River Road.
Police and emergency services notified about 11pm that a teacher had gone missing while looking for a missing child.
The Victoria Police helicopter was called in and shortly after arriving located the missing student and teacher about 3am.
Both were understood to be safe and well.
Brauer College has been contacted for comment.
