Police have praised the quick thinking of a teacher after a boy was lost in the bush north of Dunkeld Wednesday night
The police air wing early Thursday morning rescued a 13-year-old boy and his teacher after they went missing during a school camp activity.
A police spokesperson said the group of students and teachers set off for a walk about 9pm on Wednesday when the youth walked down an unfamiliar track off Wannon River Road and became disoriented.
"The boy tried to find a fence-line in an attempt to return to the track but became further lost in the bush," he said.
"A quick-thinking teacher followed after the sound of the boy's voice before eventually locating him unharmed.
"Both however became stranded in the dense terrain."
The spokesperson said local police were notified of the incident just before midnight and called the police air wing to assist.
"The helicopter scoured the area before locating the pair in bushland about 3.30am," he said.
"Air wing tactical flight officers used the winch system to pluck them to safety."
Both were uninjured but were checked over by paramedics as a precaution.
Air wing Inspector Kelly Walker said both the man and the boy were very grateful when they saw the police helicopter hovering above them.
"Although unfortunate they got lost, sticking together was the right thing to do," he said.
"Doing so made it easier for us to find them and bring them to safety.
"It's a good day for the air wing when we're able to support our regional colleagues and community."
On Thursday: A Brauer College student and teacher were found by a police helicopter early Thursday morning after being reported missing.
It's understood there were 19 year eight students and three teachers involved in activities on Wednesday night at Dunkeld.
The campers split into two groups to take part in a challenge on a dirt track near Cassidy Gap Road and Wannon River Road.
Police and emergency services notified about 11pm that a teacher had gone missing while looking for a missing child.
The Victoria Police helicopter was called in and shortly after arriving located the missing student and teacher about 3am.
Acting principal Carlos Lopez said the student and staff member involved were safe and well and involved in camp activities.
"I'd like to express my appreciation to Victoria Police for their assistance in the search last night."
