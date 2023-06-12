Jury returns four guilty verdicts in horrific sex trial

UPDATED, Tuesday, 9.40am:
A Portland district man has been found guilty by a Warrnambool jury of four serious sex offences involving his partner's daughter.
He had pleaded not guilty to 11 charges in a Warrnambool County Court trial that started on June 1.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victim, was found guilty of two counts of sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of committing an indecent act with a child aged under 16 years.
He was found not guilty of seven charges - six of sexual penetration with a child aged under 16 years and one count of committing an indecent act with a child aged under 16 years.
The man will return to the county court on Wednesday for a mention hearing, where it's likely that a plea date will be set, to be followed by Judge Anne Hassan's sentencing.
The man was remanded in custody last Friday after the jury returned its verdicts.
On June 1: A Portland district man has pleaded not guilty to 11 sex charges in a Warrnambool County Court trial.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the complainant, entered not guilty pleas and opening addresses were made by the prosecution and defence barristers on Wednesday.
The man has been charged with 11 counts involving his partner's daughter, including sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years, attempted sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and indecent assaults of a child aged under 16.
Prosecutor Fiona Martin said eight of the charges were courses of conduct, meaning the offending was allegedly committed more than once, sometimes almost daily during certain periods.
It's alleged the offending took place between 1991 and 2000 while the girl was aged between four and 14 years old.
A change in family circumstances led to a neighbour becoming the partner of the girl's mother.
The mother then had health issues and when she had to seek treatment the offending is alleged to have ramped up.
It's alleged the girl told her mother what was going on but no action was taken.
The man is alleged to have at times entered the girl's bedroom to "warm up her bed" and then molested her.
The court heard Ms Martin claim the girl at times "played dead" until the offending stopped.
The prosecutor said the man told the complainant that if she told her mother what was going on her mother would have to go away and he gave her gifts to stay quiet.
In 2000 reports were made to child protection.
The girl was later returned to her mother's care and not long after the alleged abuse resumed.
Asked by the girl why he abused her, the man is alleged to have said: "I fell in love with you" and "you are special to me".
The complainant claims that at another time she told her mother what was going on and her mother made her ring the man to have a discussion.
In 2018 the woman told her then partner which led to a report to police.
The man was arrested in August 2018 and denied all the highly detailed allegations.
A barrister for the man said the key question the jury had to determine was did the incidents occur at all.
He said his client had an explanation for why the allegations had been made.
"The issue is this didn't happen," he told the jury.
The trial in the Warrnambool County Court continues on Thursday.
