Warrnambool County Court jury returns guilty verdicts to three sex charges

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 7:30am
Jury finds man guilty of incest
A Warrnambool district man in his 30s, who denied having sex with his step-daughter, has been found guilty.

