A WARRNAMBOOL pharmacist has welcomed a state government pilot which would see pharmacists provide treatment and advice for common conditions and basic healthcare needs.
But she said pharmacies would need more pharmacists and staff resources.
Pharmacist Veronica Espinoza, from Direct Chemist Outlet Target, said prescribing basic antibiotics could even be done by pharmacists.
"We know what the antibiotics are for and we know the dosage," she said.
"We're not going to take any risks. I know some doctors are up in arms about pharmacists prescribing medication. We do a five year degree and a one year internship."
Ms Espinoza said more pharmacists would be needed if the change was to succeed.
"Yesterday I did 16 vaccinations, plus the dispensary, and people needing methadone," she said.
Ms Espinoza said Warrnambool was in need of a 24-hour pharmacy which would also help take the pressure off Warrnambool Base Hospital's emergency department.
She said the government should provide support for one because there was clearly a need.
"It's not about profit - it's about healthcare. The need is there."
The state government said legislation would be introduced to allow community pharmacists to provide treatment and advice for common conditions and basic healthcare needs.
The legislation would allow pharmacists to treat minor skin conditions and reissue oral contraceptives and medication for uncomplicated UTIs.
Modelled on similar schemes in New South Wales and Queensland, participating pharmacist immunisers will also have their scope expanded to administer travel and other public health vaccines.
The design and implementation of the pilot would be guided by expert advisory and clinical groups representing consumers and the pharmacy and medical professions.
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said the government was making it easier and cheaper for people to get the care they need.
"It's hard enough to see a GP, let alone one that bulk-bills and that's why we're launching a 12-month pilot to test an expanded role for community pharmacists," she said.
"Our community pharmacists have a wealth of experience and knowledge - they can recognise when there's a simple solution and when things need to be escalated to a doctor."
The pilot will be evaluated and any recommendations will help inform longer-term decision-making around the role of community pharmacists.
The state budget includes $20 million to establish the pilot.
