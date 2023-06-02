She gave us lots of little pieces of support that... amounted to a lot.- Claire Hayes
Long-time volunteer Christine Hayes will be remembered with an annual award at Warrnambool's eisteddfod following her death just days after organising a triumphant return of the Aria competition.
Christine, a teacher and librarian at Warrnambool's Brauer College for 14 years, died suddenly in Melbourne on May 25, aged 73.
She is being remembered as a great mum, kind and caring educator and hard-working volunteer.
Eisteddfod organisers will strike an annual award in her honour from next year in the senior vocal competition.
"It's a real reflection of her hard work and effort," her husband of 47 years Peter said.
Eisteddfod president Ann O'Brien said Christine joined the committee a decade ago and became secretary, taking over the Aria role shortly after.
Christine's father, Bruce Rogers, was a foundation member of the inaugural committee in 1975. She ran her final Aria on May 13 and 14.
"She worked diligently and creatively to build from a registration of six in 2022, achieving 22 registrations for this year," Ms O'Brien said.
"This was a truly fitting tribute to Chris because it characterised the qualities she brought to the event."
Brauer College paid tribute to Christine, who worked at the school between 1996 and 2010.
"With her kind and caring nature she made a significant contribution to Brauer College," the school said.
The mum is survived by children David, Claire and Mark, son-in-law Ben Peach and grandkids Ella, Lucinda and Oliver.
Christine was born in Elmore on May 16, 1950, to Bruce and Tessie.
"Mum was a great mum. She was always there for us, even when we sometimes disappointed her or let her down," Claire said.
"She gave us lots of little pieces of support that in totality amounted to a lot. She did this from the day we arrived to the day she died."
Christine was four when her family moved to Warrnambool where they ran a newsagency.
"Mum was particularly connected to the sea in Warrnambool, her dad taught her to swim at the Warrnambool beach and throughout her life the ocean provided solace for her," Claire said.
"As kids she would often drive us up to Thunder Point on stormy days to see Warrnambool in all its beautiful glory."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
