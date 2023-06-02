The Standard
Warrnambool's Christine Hayes died suddenly in Melbourne on May 25, 2023, aged 73

By Lillian Altman
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:30pm
Christine, a teacher and librarian at Warrnambool's Brauer College for 14 years, died suddenly in Melbourne on May 25, aged 73. Inset, Peter and Christine on their wedding day.
She gave us lots of little pieces of support that... amounted to a lot.

- Claire Hayes

Long-time volunteer Christine Hayes will be remembered with an annual award at Warrnambool's eisteddfod following her death just days after organising a triumphant return of the Aria competition.

