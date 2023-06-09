The historic Chocolyn homestead will soon open to visitors after plans were approved to transform the 181-year-old property into an Airbnb.
Owner Ben Cunningham, from Melbourne, said he'd been fielding requests to stay or get married at the private holiday home for the two years since he purchased the estate, four kilometres north of Camperdown.
Realising the significance of the property to the local community, Mr Cunningham lodged a now-approved application with Corangamite Shire Council to re-open Chocolyn as a 16-guest Airbnb.
It is expected to open by August.
Mr Cunningham said he wanted to reignite the memories of residents who had once visited the homestead.
"I'm excited, I want to bring it back to the people," he said.
"Nearly everyone I meet has a Chocolyn story. So many people say they used to come here as a kid.
"Even without being advertised, I've had four people drive up and ask if there's any chance they could have a wedding here.
"I think it'll be a great thing for Camperdown and its tourism."
Mr Cunningham - who in future also plans to set up the property as a wedding venue - credited previous owners Steve Nagle and Mark Grant who purchased the estate in 2011 - with restoring the homestead after it fell into disrepair.
In fact, a number of owners have extended or made improvements to the original homestead since 1873.
While Englishman William Adeney acquired 5948 acres from the Manifold brothers in 1842, the property size today has gradually diminished to a few hundred acres.
William named his property Chocolyn after the Aboriginal word Chukkaelang, meaning 'feast' - possibly due to the abundance of food in and around the nearby Lake Colongulac.
The imposing Victorian Gothic-style sandstone homestead was built in about 1858, with the original building being incorporated into later extensions. Only the walls remain of the original kitchen wing.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
