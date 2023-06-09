The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Chocolyn Homestead, Camperdown, to open its doors as Airbnb by August

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner Ben Cunningham outside Chocolyn homestead which will be open to the public for bookings via Airbnb. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Owner Ben Cunningham outside Chocolyn homestead which will be open to the public for bookings via Airbnb. Picture by Sean McKenna.

The historic Chocolyn homestead will soon open to visitors after plans were approved to transform the 181-year-old property into an Airbnb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.