Students and staff at Brauer College and Merri River School will take the plunge to raise money for a motor neurone disease charity.
Merri River School's Victorian Pathways Certificate and Brauer College's Vocational Major students will run their first 'big freeze' for Fight MND on Monday.
Teachers will get dunked in a tank and students will have water tipped on them while sitting in an ice bath.
All money raised on the day, including the sale of donuts, will be added to the South West's Big Freeze total.
School captain Tyler Impey said the students were inspired by watching a video about MND.
The condition affects the brain and nerves.
Merri River School VPC teacher Sharna Westley said the charity was chosen because it was a topic being discussed in the community.
Brauer College vocational major leader Katie White said it was great to bring the schools together for the cause.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
