The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Brauer College, Merri River School to run MND Big Freeze event

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students David Taylor, Kobe Quarrell and Joe Draffen are excited to participate in a Big Freeze charity event for MND. Picture by Anthony Brady
Students David Taylor, Kobe Quarrell and Joe Draffen are excited to participate in a Big Freeze charity event for MND. Picture by Anthony Brady

Students and staff at Brauer College and Merri River School will take the plunge to raise money for a motor neurone disease charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.