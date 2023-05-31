Former Nirranda mentor Brayden Harkness is enjoying taking the field for the Blues this season without the added responsibility of a coaching role.
The 33-year-old led the Blues to Warrnambool and District league glory last year as a playing-coach before handing over the reins to Nick Couch in the off-season.
The classy defender has been a strong performer for a Blues' outfit this season which has been missing several key players through injury.
"I'm enjoying it, obviously I worked pretty closely with Nick last year and the year before when I was coach and he was helping me out," Harkness said of his new role.
"I've got a good relationship with him but I've tried to stay out of it as much as I can this year and let him take the reins and do his thing.
"It has been nice just back to being a player again and just trying to find a bit of the footy and play my role within the team."
Still, Harkness admitted he continued to think like a leader.
"It is a bit hard to turn off that coaching brain," he said.
"I think you're always thinking about the game and ways we can do things and you're always going to be a vocal leader on the ground and I think that certainly helps but you probably do focus slightly more on your role and what you need to do as opposed to everyone else.
"There is certainly an element of leadership that you don't just lose overnight that's for sure. I think that's something we're pretty fortunate to have, a lot of good leaders out on the ground and I think that holds us in good stead."
Harkness missed rounds five and six with a hamstring injury but has been in his side's best two players in both games since.
The third-placed Blues won both matches - against top-five sides Russells Creek and Kolora-Noorat - despite missing key injured trio Mathew Lloyd, Regan Nutting and Danny Craven.
"It's nice to find the footy a bit in the last few weeks and we're going along OK but we've been tested personnel-wise with a lot of injuries," Harkness said.
"It is nice to be back and contributing, we've had a couple of really good wins the last two weeks against sides that are probably going to be thereabouts where we are on the ladder.
"We're building nicely and we've just got to keep banking the wins this time of year."
Harkness knows if the Blues can continue accumulating wins now, they could be set for a flag tilt come the pointy end of the year.
"I think we were fairly fortunate last year with a clean bill of health towards the end of the year and that resulted in having two really strong teams come grand final day and we were lucky enough to win two premierships," he said.
"So we know that if we get everyone back and we're fit and firing at the business end that's the main thing and we just want to make sure we've got players looking after themselves this time of year but we're still able to get wins and put ourselves in a strong enough position to be able to do some damage come finals time."
