The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool home to new country clothing store The Stable Door

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stable Door has opened a new country clothing store in Liebig Street with team member Zack James working to get stock on shelves in time for Thursday's opening. Picture by Sean McKenna.
The Stable Door has opened a new country clothing store in Liebig Street with team member Zack James working to get stock on shelves in time for Thursday's opening. Picture by Sean McKenna.

New country clothing store - The Stable Door - has opened its doors in Warrnambool's main street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.