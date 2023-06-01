New country clothing store - The Stable Door - has opened its doors in Warrnambool's main street.
With country-style clothing set to be one of the biggest years for the fashion trend, general manager Gareth Rich said the popularity of TV shows such as Farmer Wants a Wife could have an impact on sales.
"We get a lot of customers that watch Yellowstone as well which love the gear. Anything like that certainly helps," he said. "It is certainly becoming more of a hipster fashion, as well as your country and farmers.
"There are industry reports .... which say 2023 is going to be biggest year for western wear, at least in Victoria.
"It is an ongoing trend and a popular online trend."
The Warrnambool store is the sixth to open under The Stable Door name with three others in Gippsland, one in Wodonga and another further north.
"We target the regional hubs, we don't have a store in Melbourne," Mr Rich said.
"Warrnambool being quite a big regional city outside of Melbourne, this is our first store out west.
"Hopefully we'll be opening more over the next year."
Mr Rich said they had chosen to open a store in Warrnambool because of the demographic of the area. "We've been around since 1989," he said. "It started as a feed and grain store out of Gippsland and moved across to retail apparel."
He said they had employed locals to operate and run the new store which stocked brands such as Wrangler, Thomas Cook and Akubra.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
