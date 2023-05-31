The humble fete could be a thing of the past as south-west schools look at fundraising alternatives that require less time, energy and manpower.
The high cost of living and an ever-increasing number of two-parent working households is adding to the challenge of finding volunteers.
Often volunteers are spread thin, contributing to various clubs and organisations. "Significant" rises in insurance and amusement ride hire costs, working with children checks, food handling requirements and other "red tape" are also contributing factors.
Schools are looking outside the box by organising marathons, providing large-scale festival catering and accommodation, colour runs, markets and other events.
South-west principals said their parents and friends committees fundraised but equally as important was creating social or community-building events and student experiences.
Camperdown's St Patrick's Primary School principal Tim Bourke said its last fete was held around 2018 and it was replaced with an annual fete levy of $100 a family.
"Parents pay that levy because we understand the time constraints and the equity around the number of people who are working," Mr Bourke said. "Often it's a small intensive group who provide the work behind the scenes for the fete, whereas this way the need to raise funds is shared across the entire group."
Mr Bourke said it was a sign of changing times. "It's the way the world works at the moment," he said. "Parents often need two incomes to survive and we don't have people with time - of course then it's always the busiest people who give their time and energy."
Port Fairy's St Patrick's Parish Primary School principal Olga Lyons said while the fair "was the highlight of the year", it was on hold because "it's a lot of work for little gain and it involves a lot of volunteers".
"There is a lot of energy and time that has to go into fetes and it's about whether or not it's justified," Mrs Lyons said. "Does the end justify the means?"
Together with Koroit's St Patrick's Primary School it contributes 400 hours to a Port Fairy Folk Festival barbecue.
"School fetes are drawing from the same people who are paying the school fees and doing all the work so we feel as though it's money coming out of the parent's pockets," Mrs Lyons said.
"Whereas the folk festival is a much broader influence."
She said regular community markets had "killed school fetes" because of an expectation they had to be of the same standard. "The need to go to a fete is less and less plus the level of activity and stalls that are there can't measure up to markets."
Port Fairy Consolidated School principal Kate Anderson said its volunteer committee organised the Port Fairy Marathon, as well as the Twilight Market, folk festival rent-a-tent and others. The marathon won the 2023 South West Community Sports Awards community sport and recreation event of the year.
Woodford Primary School principal Daniel Watson said its Christmas market was its biggest event, requiring plenty of manpower. "It's huge," Mr Watson said.
"But it's also a community event. It's not just about fundraising it's about the community and bringing people together. Fetes are what we grew up with but they're not around now. I'd imagine they're all pretty well markets now."
Warrnambool Primary Parents Association member Skye Nichols said its main fundraiser was a colour run followed by its Christmas Extravaganza, a community event with food trucks, which included some elements of the previous Jamo Fair, last held in 2017.
The 2018 event was cancelled with then-principal Peter Auchettl citing an "ever-diminishing number of helpers" as one of the reasons for its recess.
Warrnambool's St Joseph's Primary School principal Matt O'Brien said its fair was in recess, opting for a community business raffle.
Mercy Regional College has a car raffle and business manager Jude Murfitt said it had moved from families selling raffle tickets to online sales, promoted via social media.
"The face of fundraising has definitely changed," she said. "It is a challenge but I think everyone in the south-west is still big on community so it still can work. It's just how we do it."
