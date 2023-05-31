The Standard
South-west schools look at fundraising alternatives that require less time, energy and manpower

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:30pm, first published May 31 2023 - 2:24pm
Will south-west fetes and fairs become a thing of the past?
The humble fete could be a thing of the past as south-west schools look at fundraising alternatives that require less time, energy and manpower.

