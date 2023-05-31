Flooding in South Warrnambool will be in the spotlight during a community information session to be held next month.
The suburb was hit by flooding in 1946, and in 2020 parts of Merrivale was inundated when the Merri River burst its banks.
Properties in the new housing estate near the golf course were almost cut off by the rising waters in 2020, and the impact sparked a "small claim" to the council for compensation.
The city council is undertaking new flood modelling of the Merri River catchment covering an area from Rutledges Cutting to the mouth of the Merri River.
The new study expands on one carried out in 2007 by adding storm tide flood risk mapping and looking at how development in the area was affected by flooding.
The information session on the progress of the investigation will be held on June 7 and would give residents another opportunity to be involved in the flood mapping process and to assist in "ground truthing" historical event mapping.
The flood investigation of river and storm-tide flooding is a joint project between the council and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority with consultants Venant Solutions engaged to provide specialist expertise and advice.
Warrnambool's acting mayor Max Taylor said the session would explain the flood model, how data was used and how it translates into flood maps.
Attendees will be invited to provide feedback on the draft maps.
"Local knowledge is invaluable and a flood investigation in a lower-lying urban area such as South Warrnambool is a vital part of the planning process and informs flood-related planning controls," Cr Taylor said.
"It provides detailed information about the nature of flood risk including the distribution, extent, depths, levels and velocity of floodwaters for a range for storm events including historic and design flood events."
The planning session - on Wednesday, June 7, at 6pm - will be held at the Merrivale Football Netball Club.
The draft maps will be available on the council's website at yoursaywarrnambool.com.au and people will be able to provide feedback online from May 31 until June 14.
Or people can get in touch with the council's strategy team on (03) 5559 4800 or planning@warrnambool.vic.gov.au
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
