BUILDING a club-like environment is one of the keys to Emmanuel College's success on the football field.
That's the assessment from coach Chris McLaren who has led the Warrnambool school to back-to-back School Sport Victoria premier boys' football competition semi-final berths.
The team, which consists of students in years 10, 11 and 12, thumped Melbourne-based SEDA 15.10 (100) to 5.8 (38) on Wednesday at Kevin Bartlett Oval in Richmond after a blistering seven-goal to one opening term blew the game apart.
The result followed impressive wins at home against Rowville Secondary College and Hallam Secondary College.
Emmanuel College, which won the competition in 2022, will host a semi-final at Reid Oval on Wednesday, June 14.
"They have a theme song they sing after the game and they've had a few boys play their first game and they get them in the middle of the circle," McLaren said.
"They've really created a team and club environment. They've really done well with that side of it and it's down to the guys who have played in it for a few years now, they're really having some fun with that."
Koroit premiership forward Connor Byrne starred with four goals while Radush Mohan (Port Fairy) and Charlie McKinnon (North Warrnambool Eagles) kicked two goals each.
Ollie Myers (Port Fairy), Harry Keast (North Warrnambool Eagles), Sam Rhodes and Pwoch Akoch (South Warrnambool) and Warrnambool pair Joe Dowling and Reggie Mast also hit the scoreboard.
McLaren said the players learned from a slow start against Rowville a fortnight ago and took energy, intent and physicality into the contest.
"It was a really good start and we just chipped away at it for the rest of the game," he said.
"Connor kicked four goals in the first quarter - he had about 10 shots on goal today.
"He got a few different match-ups early. Our smalls were good early but I thought our big (players) - Charlie McKinnon, Amon Radley, Ollie Harris, Reggie Mast - just gave us a great contest in the air as well."
Keast, Mast, South Warrnambool's Mitch Ryan and Port Fairy duo Ollie Myers and Oscar Pollock led through the midfield.
"On a smaller ground we tried to get our bigger boys around the ball a lot more and Harry and Reggie especially were huge," McLaren said.
