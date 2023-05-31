TWO netballers who have played together most of their junior careers want to help the Hampden league's chances at the Western Region Championships.
Terang Mortlake's Ava Grundy and Alice Suhan are part of the Bottle Greens' 17 and under side which will contest Sunday's round-robin competition in Warrnambool.
The top-two teams will progress to the Netball Victoria association championships in Melbourne on June 18.
Grundy, 17, will slot into the Bottle Greens' midcourt and possibly goal attack with Suhan to hold down a spot in the goal circle.
"She's a good player. She'll probably be shooter," she said.
"I have played with her throughout my whole netball career.
"I know Al pretty well so I love playing with Alice.
"She does everything well, she's always in the right spot and she's a good leader too."
Grundy - a year 12 student at Camperdown's Mercy Regional College - has represented the league at 13 and under and 15 and under levels in the past.
The Terang-based teenager, who also plays basketball, enjoys the challenge of stepping up at representative level.
"I am pretty excited for it, I've been waiting for it," Grundy said.
"I like being able to play with other girls from other clubs.
"It's nice to branch out and get to know the other girls and how they play."
The Bloods' 17 and under captain, who is helping the open team off the bench, wants to provide on-court direction for the Bottle Greens.
Leadership sits comfortably with Grundy who is excited to play under and learn from Koroit premiership player Jacqui Bowman at the Western Region competition.
"I like when we're all on the same page and have the same attitude towards the game, positive attitudes," she said of her leadership style.
"I like when everyone is upbeat."
Warrnambool City Netball Association and Warrnambool and District Football Netball League will also field teams at the Western Region competition as well as Portland, Hamilton, Ballarat, Mininera, Maryborough-Castlemaine, Central Highlands and South West.
Play will start at 9am on Sunday.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
