Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur says she has been seriously misrepresented and described reports that she said Aboriginal people should be grateful for colonisation as a 'deliberate smear.'
On Wednesday Liberal Party leader John Pesutto told reporters at State Parliament he would speak to Mrs McArthur about her "hurtful" comments.
Mrs McArthur said she had not heard from Mr Pesutto and she looked forward to his explanation of which of her comments are hurtful.
"I completely reject this characterisation, which is based on a total misrepresentation of my views," she said.
"I encourage everyone to read what I actually wrote, and challenge them to justify the assertion that I have suggested Indigenous Australians ought to be grateful, or to say thank you, for colonisation. I never did so."
In a statement last week Mrs McArthur referred to a decision by Geelong City Council to stop recognising January 26 as Australia Day.
Referring to a Geelong councillor Mrs McArthur asked if he should also reflect on the "wonderful things that have been enabled via colonisation by a democratic country".
"Firstly - democracy itself," she said in the statement. "The arrival of communists instead of the First Fleet would no doubt have created a different outcome. Should we also say sorry for hospitals, roads, mobile phones, ready food at supermarkets, homes, running water, electricity for light and warmth, indigenous-only medical centres, aged care and court processes?
"There is one word that is rarely heard in this discussion, and it is a simple word. Thank you. Maybe that word should be heard loudly on Australia Day, a day to give thanks for everything that makes us one of the best nations in the world - not a perfect nation - but an extraordinary one."
Mrs McArthur said it was deeply regrettable that her comments had misrepresented.
"This is not a simple matter of quotations stripped of context - it is straightforward false attribution of things I did not say," she said.
She said it was her contention that recognising past and ongoing wrongs and traumas was absolutely correct, but that Australia Day should be a day for those who wish to celebrate.
"Others will say this should be done on a different day, or perhaps not at all," she said.
"But to argue that this position implies Indigenous Australians need to give thanks is a deliberate smear.
Mr Pesutto said it was incumbent on every Victorian to engage in debates about Indigenous Australians in a respectful way.
A spokesman for Mr Pesutto told The Standard there was nothing further to add.
