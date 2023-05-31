ONE of the youngest sides in the Hampden league's top-grade netball competition believes a breakthrough win will lead to more success.
Camperdown snapped a six-game losing streak to start the season with a two-goal triumph against Portland at the weekend.
Now the Emily Stephens-coached Magpies have a chance to make it back-to-back victories when they travel to play winless Port Fairy at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
A proud Stephens said the Pies' performances against the Tigers - a side still searching for its first win of the season - was reward for hard work on the training track.
"It was awesome - if I ever won a flag, I reckon it would've felt something along those lines," she said. "It was just so great for our whole group of people - the ones working around the sidelines, the ones who have been training really hard."
Stephens said the fact they lost the lead and regained it was a confidence-booster.
"We were up the whole game and then in the last quarter we lost our way a little bit and ended up being down by four," she said.
"The belief in themselves to keep chipping away and come away with the win in the end was unreal."
The Magpies' team, which has been built from the ground up, is laden with teenagers.
Stephens said the older players were leading by example.
"Chloe Davis, I think it was the her best game she's played in the centre and she gave a lot of support to those around her and Grace Lucas was the same," she said.
Teenage goaler Sophie Conheady is one player who has elevated her performances.
"Her composure, her shooting and her ball movement was absolutely spot on," Stephens said.
"To see her grow throughout the last last five or six weeks is really heartening."
Camperdown is wary of Port Fairy - a side in a similar position.
"We're going to go in and play our game and work with our structures," Stephens said.
"It's not complicated stuff, it's simple things. It's repetitive and about having everybody onboard.
"We want to see our team improve and all we can ask for is growth and development."
