A tractor worth $150,000 has been stolen from a property north of the Terang harness racing track.
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Bill Cladow said the green John Deere brand tractor - number plate registration XV7-3XG - was stolen overnight on Saturday.
He described the 2021 tractor as being medium to large and model number 623R.
"The farm is just behind the Terang trotting track," he said.
"Part of the equipment stolen, a post hole driver attachment, was recovered after a search warrant was executed at a Boorcan property.
"So far we have not recovered the tractor."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it appeared the tractor had been driven to Boorcan, along the Old Geelong Road and then the Camperdown-Foxhow Road before the GPS tracker stopped functioning.
"The tracker went off line in the Leslie Manor area about 1am Sunday," he said.
"We executed the warrant at Boorcan and a Boorcan man in his 30s was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
"He's been charged with handling stolen property and the theft of the tractor."
Anyone with information about the tractor is requested to contact the Camperdown police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
