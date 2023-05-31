The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police looking for stolen John Deere tractor - registration XV7-3XG

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A John Deere tractor similar to this was stolen from a Terang farm. This is a file image.
A John Deere tractor similar to this was stolen from a Terang farm. This is a file image.

A tractor worth $150,000 has been found after it was stolen from a property north of the Terang harness racing track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.