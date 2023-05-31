Fonterra Cobden has milked the awards at a national dairy competition after being awarded seven gold medals for its products.
The milk processor took home a whopping 32 medals at the 2023 Dairy Industry Association of Australia's Australian Dairy Product Awards, including seven gold and eight silver for a range of products including Western Star butter and cream.
Cobden site manager Nick Hayes said the company was honoured that its dairy had been recognised as industry-leading.
"We take immense pride in the dairy products we make here at Cobden, home of Australia's favourite butter Western Star, and this sentiment resonates with our farmers and our community," he said.
"If I was asked about the secret ingredient and why our dairy products taste so great, I would have to say it's the quality of milk supplied by our farmers, and the fact that we have the best dairy know-how in the business.
"These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our farmers, as well as the expert craft of our team here in Cobden and across Fonterra. We are all thrilled about these recent wins."
The awards have qualified the processor to participate in the Australian Grand Dairy Awards held later in the year.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
