The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fonterra Cobden awarded 32 medals at national dairy product competition

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Fonterra Cobden have taken home an array of awards for its dairy products.
The team at Fonterra Cobden have taken home an array of awards for its dairy products.

Fonterra Cobden has milked the awards at a national dairy competition after being awarded seven gold medals for its products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.