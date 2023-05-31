The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland man, 48, fined after crashing at .264

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink driver fined and banned after .264 crash
Drink driver fined and banned after .264 crash

A wood mill worker, who got drunk during the COVID pandemic and crashed his car while more than five times the alcohol limit, has been fined $2500 in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.