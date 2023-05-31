Drink driver fined and banned after .264 crash

A wood mill worker, who got drunk during the COVID pandemic and crashed his car while more than five times the alcohol limit, has been fined $2500 in court.
Fuqiang Liu, 48, of Portland, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court this week to driving under the influence of alcohol.
The court heard that about 10pm on a Sunday in May last year Liu was driving west on Balmoral Street in Portland when he collided with a hedge and water fountain after losing control of his Honda CRV.
He was unable to do a preliminary breath test and a blood sample was later taken at the Portland hospital.
That reading returned a count-back reading of .264.
Liu told police he had been drinking red wine after learning that his father in China was very unwell.
He was unable to return to China because of the COVID pandemic.
Liu had been drinking at home with a friend before driving.
His father passed away soon after the crash incident.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told a lawyer acting for Liu that her submission a good behaviour bond was appropriate was in fact completely out of the question.
"The court should be considering jail. A reading of .264 is outrageous. He couldn't keep a car on the road," the magistrate said.
"This is a serious crime. if you had been in trouble with the law before I would be sending you to jail.
"If you get drunk at home that's your business.
"As soon as you decided to get behind the wheel of the car so incapacitated you could not control of the car, that's a very serious crime."
Mr Lethbridge said it had simply been good luck no one else was hurt.
"If you drink and drive again you are going to jail," he told Liu.
Liu was disqualified from driving for 26 months and fined $2500.
