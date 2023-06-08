A kayak dock has been constructed on Warrnambool's Merri River to improve the accessibility of the waterway.
The floating pier features a wide 'sit and launch' ramp for people of all abilities to easily get in and out of watercraft.
The project was built at Woodend Road by the Warrnambool City Council through Glenelg Hopkins CMA's Merri Connections Projects.
Warrnambool City Council CEO Andrew Mason said kayaking was a fun activity that also provided great exercise and fostered an appreciation for the river and the natural environment.
"Sometimes the hardest part about kayaking is getting in and out of the water, especially if you have mobility challenges," he said.
"The sit and launch kayak facility is a big part of improving this, but it goes hand in hand with the ramp, the footpaths and the car parking to make an activity like kayaking accessible for more people."
The pier was funded with $400,000 from the Victorian Government through its Recreational Water Values Program.
Along with the jetty itself, the funding went towards the construction of all-weather walking track paths from Woodend Road to the facility and seating on the pier.
Glenelg Hopkins CMA CEO Adam Bester said being able to connect with the Merri River through projects such as this was very exciting.
"Projects like this have so many benefits, it improves the waterway, but also improves access to it for so many members of the community," he said.
Now the kayak launch facility is open, Mr Mason and Mr Bester said work on a new fishing pier about 150 metres upstream would begin.
Connected concrete paths along the walking track of the Merri should soon be completed.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
