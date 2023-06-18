Warrnambool will soon have its own equine-assisted therapy program, with money raised from this year's May Racing Carnival funding the new initiative.
Racing Hearts, which retrains former racehorses to help in counselling people with mental health challenges, was chosen as this year's May Racing Carnival charity partner.
More than $43,000 was raised, with Beyond Bank matching each dollar up to a maximum of $15,000.
The new base will be established at south-west trainer Peter Lafferty's Warrnambool property and run by Racing Hearts founder Lisa Coffey, who is also a psychologist and counsellor.
Peter's daughter and social worker Hillary will help to facilitate the program which is hoped will be operational mid-2024.
The program currently operates from the Mornington Peninsula and Muswelbrook in New South Wales. Ms Coffey said demand for its farm-based services had "skyrocketed" since the pandemic.
Warrnambool College students and Standing Tall mentorship program participants Nashi Oakley-Sexton, 17 and Eddie Peake, 15, have worked with Ms Coffey through the RH visiting outreach program, which visits during the May carnival.
Nashi said she has struggled with mental health issues and found the program to be "really beneficial" despite it being a lesser-known alternative therapy method.
Nashi said it was eye-opening to see different therapy methods and alternatives "instead of just sitting and talking".
"We get to walk around with the horses and pat them," Nashi said. "Sometimes horses will come to us because they're really good at reading people.
"One of the horses was kind of just nudging me and standing real close to me. It could tell I was in a really anxious state, it was really amazing."
Eddie said he'd worked with horses for a long time and felt better just by being around the horses. He dreams of being a jockey one day. "It's calming," Eddie said.
"Horses read your energy. They read your emotions," he said. "You know, you don't show it they can just feel it. If you're relaxed they'll feel relaxed."
He said it would be good to expand the program for young south-west residents with mental health issues.
"It'll be good because there's a lot of kids with mental health issues out there," he said. "Kids don't really talk about their feelings. Horses are really good for you. They'll calm you down."
Beyond Bank Warrnambool community development manager Grant Howland said it was proud to support the program.
Ms Coffey said $40,000 was her original fundraising goal, and has donated $3000 raised to a GoFundMe page for Warrnambool jockey Braidon Small who is fighting brain cancer. Ms Coffey thanked the racing club, Beyond Bank and the community for getting on board.
"I'm really grateful to everyone who attended the races and a very big special thanks to (trainers) Ciaron Maher and Henry Dwyer who had a great carnival with plenty of winners and made sizeable donations from their prize money."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.