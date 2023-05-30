Passion and purpose are driving factors in Lachlan Edwards making a significant difference in the lives of Indigenous footballers on and off the field.
The 30-year-old is a playing assistant coach with Russells Creek in the Warrnambool and District league on the weekends but off the field he's an inspiring mentor fulfilling "many hats" in supporting young Indigenous men and women as they navigate through life as a professional athlete.
Edwards, who lives in Geelong but works in Footscray, was one of more than a dozen Indigenous player development managers (IPDMs) employed through an AFL initiative in 2022 to ensure the development of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander players in supporting them through culturally informed practices.
He now works at the Western Bulldogs as their Indigenous programs manager, a role he described as challenging but rewarding.
"The AFL did some consultations a couple of years ago now and they spoke to a lot of older players and current players and they wanted more representation of Aboriginal people to support them a bit more," Edwards told The Standard of his role at the AFL club.
"They wanted to ensure there was enough support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island fellas to have more access to support and someone of their own to help them from a welfare and cultural point of view.
"Every club has one now which is a great step forward I think and I guess there has been a cultural shift in a way and clubs have been more accountable because there is people in these roles.
"We've got AFL, VFLW, VFL and AFLW so there's four programs to work within which is exciting."
He said the increase in Indigenous representation at the club in recent years, not just on the field but off it, was a major step forward.
"We've got Liam (Jones) back, obviously Jamarra (Ugle-Hagan) and young Arthur (Jones) and they've been playing together consistently now for seven, eight games at AFL level and in the VFL there's another five fellas and four in the VFLW program so we're really progressing in the football talent space.
"But we've got some work still to do.
"Compared to where they were a few years ago as a club it's exciting to see.
"From an admin point of view it's not just a general tick your box cultural awareness programs or workshops, it's about our significance dates and increasing our employment situation.
"We've got several Indigenous employees and one on the board as well in Belinda Duarte. Trav Varcoe is also on our coaching staff.
"We've got a great representation across the club and we would love to get more in and get to a space similar to Port Adelaide and Richmond and that's what drives us as a club.
"I'm wearing a lot of hats and it's difficult at times to capture everything, you're only one person but I feel the club is in good shape."
Edwards said issues of racism were still ongoing for Indigenous players and a challenging space to work through.
The Framlingham-born Ugle-Hagan responded the following week by celebrating one of his five goals by lifting his shirt at the crowd and pointing to his skin, emulating Nicky Winmar's iconic gesture under similar circumstances in 1993.
"The club leaned on me a bit through that, it didn't just impact on Jamarra, it affected all of us from players, admin staff and coaches through these traumatic experiences of racism," he said.
"We handled it internally within our four walls which wasn't made public and it was a challenging period and for Jamarra to back it up the way he did was simply amazing.
"The aftermath of this and what we learnt is we just need to keep supporting our players and staff in that space, so it's a big role."
Edwards, who shares a close relationship with the young star, says the goal kicking forward will eventually explode on the field, having kicked 38 goals from his 33-game AFL career so far.
"He was number one for a reason. I've seen him come through the ranks, not just in our own program but he's got different codes as well in his background which have helped him," he said.
"Having basketball as a cross-code has been beneficial, some of the great AFL players have backgrounds in basketball. He could have gone very high in basketball so he could have gone that path.
"But he's still growing and he's coming into his third season and he'll take time but if you look at how much he's matured, it's the way he conducts himself that stands out.
"I get there quite early each day at the football club and he's right behind (Marcus) Bontempelli in when he arrives at the club on a daily basis to work on his craft and he puts everything into his work.
"He works so hard every day and he'll fill out properly. The criticism will always come, they get smashed through the media but the way he conducts himself, he's really improving.
"As a young fella he's conducting himself so well. It'll take time but you can't just walk in unless you're a midfielder and dominant.
"I don't like comparing him to other players, because Jamarra is himself and it'll show."
On the field, Edwards is playing a significant role for the Creekers and will return to playing this weekend after missing the past two matches through work commitments with the Sir Doug Nicholls Round.
The gun defender said he was thoroughly enjoying his first season at the club after making a late decision to venture out to Warrnambool through a close relationship with coach Danny Chatfield and continue his career.
"I know a lot of the fellas (at Russells Creek) and Jordan, my brother, plays there as well so it kind of happened late. I probably didn't make the call until after Christmas," he said.
"I've known Danny a long-time having played footy with him so it made sense. I hadn't played country football really before and not in Warrnambool before having been Geelong-based and played all three leagues here in some way, shape or form.
"I'm 30 now, so I thought about it and to give back to the boys and with my brother there, why not?
"I spoke to Dyl (Herbertson) and Danny and told them I'd love to play there but I didn't know how it'd go but everyone's been pretty happy with it."
The former Belmont junior, who most recently played with Grovedale in the Geelong league, said he was excited to combine coaching and playing with an exciting list.
"I just wanted to bring my experience from a football point of view, I've done a bit of coaching and playing in the senior stuff and in juniors from a statewide perspective," he said.
"I loved playing in Geelong and I did that earlier on in my career and as you get older you go lower I suppose and that's probably where I'm at.
"I enjoyed my time with Drysdale last year but I really wanted to be part of this group moving forward.
"They were close enough last year with the elimination (final) so I thought If I can bring some experience who knows.
"The feel of the club has been amazing for me, it's been a whirlwind but I'm loving it."
He said he was confident the Creekers could steady the ship and find their best football at the right time of the Warrnambool and District league season having snared a vital win against Allansford in round eight.
"You win by 100 one week, lose by 100 the next, that's country footy I suppose but they've clawed themselves back nicely and knocking off Allansford is great.
"I'm keen to get back and help out where I can.
"One thing we pride ourselves on at the club is being accountable for each other and playing for the supporters who turn up every week in the cold Warrnambool weather so that's what we'll be looking to do for the rest of the year."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
