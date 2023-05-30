Burglar jailed for four months, warned don't come back to court

A Warrnambool man on a corrections order who broke into a cemetery trust and then a restaurant twice has been jailed for four months.
Michael Redmond, 39, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to burglary and theft charges.
He was already on a corrections order for similar offending.
The court heard that Redmond had at the time of the offending been using alcohol daily and also had an issue with drugs.
His drug use included up to daily use of cannabis and at times methamphetamine.
Redmond lawyer said his client self-medicated to assist him to calm down, as he was also suspected to have an acquired brain injury
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Redmond had pleaded guilty to an array of serious charges, although he noted the burglaries were committed on commercial premises.
He said if the burglaries had been committed on residential homes the sentence would have been doubled.
The magistrate said a cemetery trust burglary was effectively a charity and therefore a serious matter.
Mr Lethbridge said it appeared that Redmond lived a chaotic life.
He warned the defendant if he returned to court charged with similar offences then the sentence would only get much longer.
Redmond was jailed for four months with 39 days spent in custody already counted as served.
