Warrnambool man, 39, pleads guilty to burglaries

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:21am
Burglar jailed for four months, warned don't come back to court
A Warrnambool man on a corrections order who broke into a cemetery trust and then a restaurant twice has been jailed for four months.

