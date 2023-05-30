The Standard
Driver, 37, fined after burnout at his own Warrnambool wedding

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 31 2023 - 8:38am, first published 7:42am
A groom has been fined after doing a burnout at his wedding. This is a file image.
A 37-year-old driver who smoked up his tyres at his Warrnambool wedding has been fined $1000.

