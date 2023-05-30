A 37-year-old driver who smoked up his tyres at his Warrnambool wedding has been fined $1000.
Thomas Kele, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to improper use of a vehicle.
Kele's car was at the time of the offending impounded, at a cost of $1130 and his honeymoon was delayed.
He also now has to complete a road safety awareness course.
Police said the incident happened about 6.30pm on September 25 last year near the Proudfoots By The River function centre.
The court heard a police officer saw a large amount of smoke and a red Holden Commodore statesman sedan.
The driver told the police officer he got caught up in the moment and he had been told it was OK to perform the burnout as it was on private property.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said there were people in the vicinity watching the hoon driving.
He said it was not uncommon for drivers to lose control in such circumstances, causing pedestrians hit by vehicles to be seriously injured or killed.
"It absolutely beggars belief that a 37-year-old man would behave in this puerile manner," he said.
"Doing burnouts in a car park, really?
"It's stupid and dangerous. Why? Because a bunch of people encouraged you to act like an idiot."
The magistrate told Kele he had been close to losing his driver's licence and warned him against any repeat of such behaviour.
