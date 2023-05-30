The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Riordan Fuels service station in Camperdown will have a new operator

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riordan Fuels.
Riordan Fuels.

A new owner will take over Riordan Fuels' service station in Camperdown at the end of June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.