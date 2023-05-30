A new owner will take over Riordan Fuels' service station in Camperdown at the end of June.
The move comes as Riordan Fuels sells six other sites to Viva Energy that will remain with Shell branding. It is unclear who will operate the Camperdown site which currently carries Shell branding.
Camperdown has three petrol stations with a fourth being built by United on Manifold Street.
Riordan Fuels managing director Brent Squires said the move was designed to streamline organisational focus and direction and return to their roots.
"We have decided to concentrate on our tank network and heavy haulage and heavy freight customers, which means a move away from the service station network," Mr Squires said.
"We are returning to our roots in some respects.
"We started with the ambition to provide high quality fuels and competitive pricing to the farms, rural communities and freight haulage networks that, at that stage, sometimes didn't have many other options.
"The decision to divest all the service stations means we can fully focus all our efforts on the specific needs of farming and food production across rural and regional Australia."
Mr Squires said the move was also a reflection of closer operational ties with sister company Riordan Grain Services.
"It more closely aligns the fuels footprint and services with the grains side of the business, delivering seamless end-to-end solutions from activities in the paddock through to delivery to key international markets," he said.
"We will continue to partner with farmers and transporters across everything from their fuel and transport needs, through to grain trading and direct export access."
Mr Squires said it was the best way the business could serve "Australian farming and food production as well as heavy haulage needs".
