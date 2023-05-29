Cleaner finds ice worth $60,000, woman refused bail

UPDATED, Tuesday, 7.56am:
A Warrnambool woman has avoided being charged with a high-end drug trafficking charge after 118 grams of methamphetamine did not reach a threshold.
Belinda Rodgers, 40, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon for the continuation of a bail application.
She was denied bail and remanded in custody until June 19.
On Monday Ms Rodgers was charged with three new offences, including possessing and trafficking meth.
The court was told earlier in the day Ms Rodgers was to be charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, a charge which carries a maximum 25 years' imprisonment.
But, the threshold for the charge is 100 grams of pure meth and drugs found that allegedly belong to Ms Rodgers are believed to have been cut.
The threshold for cut drugs is 250 grams of meth.
A cleaner at B&B accommodation in Henty Street, Portland, found the drugs on Saturday and called police.
Police claim CCTV shows Ms Rodgers arriving at the B&B with a bag that the drugs were found in. No one else stayed in that room.
"But, it's under the amount of drugs required to lay that commercial charge," police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins told magistrate Gerard Lethbridge.
Ms Rodgers applied for bail last Friday charged with drugs and weapons offences after being arrested in Portland overnight Thursday.
That hearing was adjourned part-heard for a court integrated services program assessment on Monday.
The drugs were found at the B&B provider on Saturday and new charges laid by police on Monday.
Police claim it's a strong case against Ms Rodgers, involving a large amount of drugs.
The potential street value of the methamphetamine is about $60,000.
The magistrate said the situation for Ms Rodgers was now significantly different.
Ms Rodgers continued her application for bail, claiming she had family commitments and wanted to go into drug rehabilitation facility at Shepparton.
She said she had started detoxification and it would be her first time in rehab.
Mr Lethbridge said the landscape for Ms Rodgers had now significantly changed.
He said the nature and seriousness of the charges were much different and the case against her, particularly for possession of the drugs, appeared strong.
The magistrate said Ms Rodgers had significantly prior court appearances, she had provided no compelling reasons to be granted bail and therefore bail was refused.
"You are now in a very different situation," Mr Lethbridge told Ms Rodgers.
Monday: A police prosecutor plans to change existing charges against a Warrnambool woman after 118 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaner in a Portland B&B provider.
Prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins told magistrate Gerard Lethbridge on Monday morning that changes would be made to Belinda Rodgers' existing charges.
Ms Rodgers, 40, of Archibald Street, is in custody after being arrested overnight on Thursday last week.
She applied for bail on Friday in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court and reappeared on Monday for the continuation of the part-heard application.
Mr Mullins said a cleaner at a Henty Street bed and breakfast provider had found 118 grams of methamphetamine on Saturday and police were called.
The potential street value of the drugs is about $60,000.
Police said Ms Rodgers had stayed at the address.
Ms Rodgers was captured on security camera footage arriving at the premises with a bag and that was the bag in which the drugs were allegedly found.
Senior Constable Mullins said no one else had stayed at the premises.
He said an existing charge of trafficking meth would either be upgraded or a new charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of meth laid.
The magistrate told Ms Rodgers there were a couple of things that needed to be sorted out.
He said trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs was a charge that had to be heard in a higher court.
Mr Lethbridge said the bail application could continue but Ms Rodgers would now have to meet an exceptional circumstance threshold to be granted bail.
"There have been developments since the hearing last week," Mr Lethbridge told MS Rodgers.
"The prosecution now alleged 118 grams of methamphetamine were found at the premises and there are now all sorts of legal complexities," he said.
Last week the court heard Ms Rodgers, a well-known drug user, had breached her current community corrections order four times.
Police raided her home mid this month and found a large amount of uncapped needles and empty deal bags.
Mid this month a large amount of drugs and cash was found during two undercover police raids.
On May 12 the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit officers executed a warrant at an Archibald Street address in west Warrnambool.
That led to a second warrant being approved to search at a Naringal short-term rental property booked in Ms Rodgers' name the next day.
In total police seized $16,000 in cash and 28 grams of methamphetamine with a potential street value of $14,000.
Ms Rodgers' son Trey, 19, was arrested, charged with trafficking and then later bail with strict conditions.
His charges include trafficking methamphetamine, as well as possessing meth, dealing with the proceeds of crime ($16,000 cash) possessing a prohibited weapon (knuckle dusters) and possessing a controlled weapon (extendable baton).
Ms Rodgers had been charged with similar offences.
