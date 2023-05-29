The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Ex-Warrnambool man, 43, to return to court on July 3

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused GHB trafficker released on bail
Accused GHB trafficker released on bail

UPDATED, Tuesday, 7.37am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.