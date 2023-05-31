A sea of purple flowers is flowing through the city's library after more than 50 residents and organisations worked together to form the Reconciliation Week installation.
It took community group Wata Waetanda - which means 'come together' in the Peek Whuurong language - three days to put the floral piece together. Each flower was hand-crafted by a member of the community in time for national Sorry Day.
Wata Waetanda chair Jo McBain said the five-petal native cotton, also known as the desert rose or native hibiscus, was chosen to symbolise the scattering of the Stolen Generations and their resilience. She said its colour denoted compassion and spiritual healing.
"It's threaded throughout the whole library, it's really emotional and overwhelming when you see that outpouring of that support," she said.
"People have taken the time to make those flowers right from little kindergarteners right through any age.
"There was a handful of people from Wata Waetanda who were involved in putting up the flowers but there was a range of community groups who created the flowers themselves.
"There's probably about 50 different school groups or organisations or individuals that dropped stuff off."
Residents are encouraged to view the installation until June 10.
The piece is just one part of a week-long series of events marking Reconciliation Week.
Other scheduled events include a talk on Indigenous plants - what to grow and what to eat - at the Archie Graham Community Centre on Wednesday from 10.30-11.30am.
A bush tucker tour, tasting and plant sale will also be held on Wednesday at the Warrnambool Community Garden from 3pm-5.30pm.
A panel and question and answer on reconciliation, voice, treaty and truth will be hosted by Deakin University on Thursday from 12.30-1.30pm, while on June 7, a tour and lunch will be held at Tower Hill from 10am-12pm.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
