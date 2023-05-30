Kindergarten registrations for 2024 are now open in Warrnambool.
First-round applications for three-year-old and four-year-old kinder can be submitted until Friday, June 23.
Three-year-old kindergarten will go from a five to 15 hours a week program to solely 15 hours, matching four-year-old kinder.
This quota can be met with three five hour sessions or two seven-and-a-half hour sessions at one of the three early learning centres in Warrnambool, Florence Collins, Matron Swinton and Sherwood Park.
While sessional kinder will be free, the proposed full daily fee for early learning kindergartens is $125 per day, up from $120 this year.
Legal guardians will still receive a subsidy of $2000 to keep costs down, deposited as $200 installments over a 10-month period.
To be eligible for three-year-old kindergarten a child needs to celebrate their third birthday by April 30 next year.
Children who have their birthdays earlier in the year must turn three before they can attend.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.