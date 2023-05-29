The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Portland coach Jarrod Holt expects gun forward Tom Sharp to play more games for Tigers in 2023

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Portland forward Tom Sharp, pictured in 2022, played his first senior game of the season for the Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Star Portland forward Tom Sharp, pictured in 2022, played his first senior game of the season for the Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

The return of a star Portland forward is set to be more than just a one-off appearance, according to Tigers coach Jarrod Holt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.